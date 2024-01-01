Barrett & Company Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.42. 382,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,425. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.47. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $167.05.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

