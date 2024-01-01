Aua Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

