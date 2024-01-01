First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 95 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in General Electric were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $127.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.71. General Electric has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

