First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 33 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $555.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

