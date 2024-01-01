3,000 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $294.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.