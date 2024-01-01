Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $115.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

