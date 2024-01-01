Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.25. 264,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.50. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

