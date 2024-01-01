Barrett & Company Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $29,165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 75,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FSIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. 537,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,155. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.