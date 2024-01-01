Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 279 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

