Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 180,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.84. 1,651,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $30.09.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.