Barrett & Company Inc. Has $672,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,491 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.64. 1,325,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,424. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

