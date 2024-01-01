Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,132. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.