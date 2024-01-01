Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.23. 923,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,428. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

