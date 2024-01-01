Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,532,000 after acquiring an additional 159,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $80.04. 392,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

