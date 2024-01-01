SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $507.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

