Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD opened at $191.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.