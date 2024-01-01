Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

