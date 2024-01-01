Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 13,858 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $100.80 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

