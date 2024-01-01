Balboa Wealth Partners Has $1.53 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $548.01 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $976.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $903.90.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.