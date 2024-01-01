Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 567 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $489.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

