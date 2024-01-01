IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Down 17.8% in December

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IMAC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 175,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,919. IMAC has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 176.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,069.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAC

IMAC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BACK Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.