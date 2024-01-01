First Digital USD (FDUSD) One Day Volume Reaches $1.57 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $1.57 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,801,091,367 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,801,091,366.91. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99911319 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $1,864,073,457.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

