NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00020839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.29 or 1.00021157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010609 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00189310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003674 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

