SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,084,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.