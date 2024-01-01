QV Investors Inc. Sells 690 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $120.95 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

