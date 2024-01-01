PAAL AI Price Reaches $0.15 (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. PAAL AI has a market cap of $111.73 million and $2.56 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,618,346 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 768,618,345.984188 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.14300345 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,559,523.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

