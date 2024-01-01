Ethereum (ETH) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Ethereum has a total market cap of $276.75 billion and $6.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,302.71 or 0.05398298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00093027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00032119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,925 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.