Ethereum (ETH) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Ethereum has a total market cap of $276.75 billion and $6.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,302.71 or 0.05398298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001411 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00093027 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00032119 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017285 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025519 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008434 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002123 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,925 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
