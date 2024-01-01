BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,200 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 951,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BCTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 192,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,923. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $156,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

