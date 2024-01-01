Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 437,300 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,149. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

