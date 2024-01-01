Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Grows By 17.9%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BBSI. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barrett Business Services

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,555. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.