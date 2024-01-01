Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Stake Boosted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.74% of Davis Select International ETF worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

DINT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.53. 78,927 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

