Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

MCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,150. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $274.80 and a twelve month high of $396.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

