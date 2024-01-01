Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.68. The stock had a trading volume of 746,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.