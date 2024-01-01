Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.42. 2,517,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,312. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

