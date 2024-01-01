Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,032 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Comcast by 133.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.9% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,695,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,726,955. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

