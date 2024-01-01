Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 130 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Novartis by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $9,398,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,700. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

