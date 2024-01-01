Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 42,854 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Shares of A traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,496. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $159.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

