Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $220,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 519,812 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $11.13. 450,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

