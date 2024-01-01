Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Ameren Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.