Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.
Ameren Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $91.18.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ameren
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.