Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,758,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.