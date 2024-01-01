Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

BX traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $130.92. 2,049,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,684. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $133.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

