Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Pool by 110.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 9.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,122. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $296.89 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.95.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

