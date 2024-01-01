Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,480 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000. Booking comprises about 0.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,547.22. 164,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,994. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,168.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,039.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,978.00 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,423.56.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

