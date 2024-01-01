iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,238. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $208.04 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.60.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

