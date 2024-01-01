First Pacific Financial Acquires 162 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $406.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $413.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,650 shares of company stock worth $15,429,000. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

View Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.