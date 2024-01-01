First Pacific Financial Acquires 162 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $406.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $413.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,650 shares of company stock worth $15,429,000. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
