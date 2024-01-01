Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.73 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,000. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.03. 1,070,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.25. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.