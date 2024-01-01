Heirloom Wealth Management Has $6.07 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Heirloom Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $406.89 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $413.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

