Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 1.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth about $57,842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after acquiring an additional 430,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 162,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $216.94. 85,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average is $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $172.02 and a 1-year high of $218.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

