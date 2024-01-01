SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

