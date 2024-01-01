Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 23,804 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.25 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

